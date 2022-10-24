“Write This Down”: George Strait headlining six stadium shows in 2023 with Chris Stapleton & Little Big Town

Essential Broadcast Media/Codigo 1530/MTG

George Strait is getting back on the saddle.

The country legend has booked six stadium shows in 2023 with special guests Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. Throughout the summer, George will perform in stadiums across the country, beginning on May 6 in Glendale, AZ and concluding on August 5 in Tampa, FL.

In between, he’ll make stops in Milwaukee, WI; Seattle, WA; Denver, CO and Nashville, TN.

“It just felt right. I had the opportunity to work with Chris and Little Big Town and everything just kind of fell in place for next year,” George tells Billboard. “I don’t do that many shows anymore, so if we can do a stadium where we can play for more people, that works for me.”

“I love doing these shows with George about as much as I like doing anything. There’s nothing to compare it to. So many of his songs are in the ethos of what country music is. Playing these shows together is a great experience all the way around,” Chris adds in a statement.

George’s last official outing was in 2012 with his Cowboy Rides Away Tour. Since then, he’s been performing a series of one-off shows and headlining his Las Vegas residency, Strait to Vegas, ﻿which launched at the T-Mobile Arena in 2016.

Tickets to the stadium shows go on sale November 4 at 10 a.m. local time.

