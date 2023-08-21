Wynonna Judd announces Back To Wy Tour

Wynonna Judd is hitting the road this fall on her Back To Wy Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will feature Wynonna performing songs from her first two solo albums — 1992’s Wynonna and 1993’s Tell Me Why — front to back, followed by a finale of hits alongside classics from The Judds‘ catalog.

The 15-city trek kicks off October 26 in Indianapolis and will hit Oklahoma City, Austin, Dallas, Louisville and more before concluding in Knoxville on December 1.

“Getting to share this tour with the fans who have been with me for 40 years, means the world to me. Deep diving into my first two solo albums, ‘Wynonna’ and ‘Tell Me Why,’ track by track, will be a trip down memory lane,” shares Wynonna.

“As I sit and listen to these two records, I’m flooded with the memories that surrounded that time in my life. The fans held me up and supported me through that season of change in 1992, and I now see ‘herstory’ repeating itself,” she adds. “This music healed me then and is healing me now. The circle of life continues…”

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25, at wynonna.com, with presale for Wynonna’s Wynation Fan Club beginning Tuesday, August 22.

