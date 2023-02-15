96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Wynonna Judd Pausing Show In Ohio Surfaced

February 15, 2023 9:11AM CST
Wynonna Judd Pausing Show In Ohio Surfaced
Fans listening to their performer with hands raised

A video of Wynonna Judd is circulating showing Judd nearly fainting while performing on stage in Ohio.  Wynonna paused her show and said, “Hang on a second. Hang on a second. I am really dizzy. Could somebody come up here please?”  A person from her production team came to her aide, and she added, “Yeah. I’m really dehydrated. I’m having a hard time, so hang on a second… I’m just really dizzy. This has never happened before, so of course it would happen in Ohio.”  After she felt better, she resumed her performance and even joked about the incident a little bit.

 

Found this YouTube Video of the incident if you don’t have Tictok

 

