Wynonna Judd + star guests to recreate The Judds’ 1991 Farewell Tour in an upcoming CMT special

Wynonna Judd is spearheading an exciting new CMT concert event celebrating the music of The Judds.

Together with some of the star acts who are sharing the stage with her for The Judds’ Final Tour — Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town and Martina McBride — Wynonna will mount an event that tributes one of The Judds’ most memorable live moments.

Called The Judds: Love is Alive — The Final Concert, the event will recreate The Judds’ 1991 Farewell Tour. It will take place next month at Middle Tennessee State University’s Murphy Center, the same spot where Wynonna and her late mother, Naomi Judd, performed the final show on their Judds Farewell Tour back in ‘91.

“Stepping onstage at the Murphy Center for the first time since Dec. 4th 1991 will be so surreal for me,” Wynonna notes. “It was an emotional night over 30 years ago, and will be an emotional night, for different reasons, now.”

Naomi died by suicide in late April at the age of 76. At the time, The Judds had already announced their 2022 tour; Wynonna has since reconfigured the tour as an all-star girl’s night featuring some of the biggest female acts in country music.

Wynonna recently announced that that tour will carry on into 2023. The newly-announced CMT special is just one more way that fans and artists alike will be able to celebrate the music of The Judds and remember Naomi’s life and legacy.

The made-for-TV event will take place Nov. 3. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 2 p.m. CT, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting NAMI Tennessee, which provides mental health resources for those in need.

It’s also scheduled to air as a televised special on CMT in March 2023.

