Yarn Grown From Human Skin Cells Could Be Knitted Into Your Body
They won’t be selling this kind of yarn at Hobby Lobby; a new yarn made from human skin cells could be used for organ repair or tissue grafts.
The French National Institute of Health and Medical Research says you can create “pouches, tubes or valves and knit, braid, weave and even crochet perforated membranes back together.”
The yarn could be a breakthrough for those who are allergic to current material used for stitches and grafts.
