Yarn Grown From Human Skin Cells Could Be Knitted Into Your Body

Feb 5, 2020 @ 11:08am
Cape Town, South Africa,

They won’t be selling this kind of yarn at Hobby Lobby; a new yarn made from human skin cells could be used for organ repair or tissue grafts.

The French National Institute of Health and Medical Research says you can create “pouches, tubes or valves and knit, braid, weave and even crochet perforated membranes back together.”

The yarn could be a breakthrough for those who are allergic to current material used for stitches and grafts.

Have you ever had an allergic reaction to stitches?

What else could this “human skin cell yarn” be used for medically?

