Yellow House Coffee went from coffee house to coffee house and smoke house with the addition of Hill Barbecue. Hill Barbecue began as a food truck business in 2018 and served underneath a tent in downtown Lubbock in 2019. Now that Hill Barbecue has purchased Yellow House Coffee, customers can stop by Yellow House on Fridays and Saturdays for barbeque from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. or until the barbeque sells out. The menu includes brisket, seared ribeyes, ribs, and more. Yellow House Cafe by Hill Barbecue is located at the same location as Yellow House Coffee at 3017 34th street.