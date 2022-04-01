“Yellowstone” Actor Moses Brings Plenty to emcee 61st Western Heritage Awards; Kurt Russell to be inducted into Hall of Great Western Performers and participate in Saturday Panel Discussion

Actor Moses Brings Plenty, best known for his role as “Mo” on the hit television series “Yellowstone,” will be the emcee at the 2022 Western Heritage Awards dinner on Saturday, April 9. The Western Heritage Awards honors individuals who have made significant contributions to Western heritage through creative works in literature, music, television and film, and serves as the induction ceremony for the National Cowboy Museum’s Hall of Great Westerners and Hall of Great Western Performers. Also presented annually is the Chester A. Reynolds Award, named in honor of the founder of the Museum and presented to a living honoree or group that has notably perpetuated the legacy of the American West.
There will also be opportunities to hear from these creators firsthand through workshops and panel discussions during the Awards weekend. On Friday, April 8 at 11:00 AM, visitors can participate in a workshop focusing on music and featuring previous Western Heritage Award winner Adrian Brannan, musician Finis Smith and Western entertainer R.W. Hampton. It will be moderated by Cindy Scarberry from the Rodeo Opry. On Saturday, April 9 at 11:00 AM, actor and Hall of Great Western Performers inductee Kurt Russell will participate in a panel discussion moderated by actor Mike McGreevey. The panel discussion will be open to the public with the purchase of Museum admission.
The Chickasaw Nation is a major Western Heritage Awards event sponsor. Supporting sponsors include Arvest Bank, Complier, Cresap Family Foundation, Greg and Bekki Kowalski, Montie Carol Montgomery on behalf of The Mary Elizabeth Haley Thompson Foundation and Lenny and Linda Sadler with Cheyenne Station Ranch. Hall Capital is a promoting sponsor for this event.
Western Heritage Awards Honorees
LITERATURE
Nonfiction Book
Paper Trails: The US Post and the Making of the American West, by Cameron Blevins, published by Oxford University Press
Art/Photography Book
Edward Borein: Etched by the West, by B. Byron Price, published by Santa Barbara Historical Museum
Juvenile Book
Cow Boyhood, by S. J. Dahlstrom, published by Paul Dry Books
Magazine Article
“Here She Comes, Wearin’ Them Britches!” by Dr. Tracey Hanshew, published by Montana Historical Society
Western Novel
The Removed, by Brandon Hobson, published by HarperCollins
Poetry Book
Stone Roses, by Linda Neal Reising, published by Kelsay Books
MUSIC
Original Western Composition
“Old Horses and Old Men” recording artist Jim Jones, composed by Jim Jones, Deanna McCall and Dave McCall
Traditional Western Album
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, recording artist Ben McKenzie, composed by Bryan E. Miller
FILM & TELEVISION HONOREES
Western Lifestyle Program
Red Steagall is Somewhere West of Wall Street “Fort Worth Horse and Mule Barns,” produced by West of Wall Street Film Company, LLC
Theatrical Motion Picture
Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, directed and written by Jane Campion and Thomas Savage
Documentary
Home From School: The Children of Carlisle, directed by Geoff O’Gara, produced by Caldera Productions
Television Feature Film
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher, directed by Nathan Frankowski, produced by Robyn Elliott and Paul Sirmons
Fictional Drama
“1883” 1883 S1, E1, directed by Taylor Sheridan, produced by Taylor Sheridan and David C. Glasser
Western Heritage Awards Inductees and Award Winners
Hall of Great Westerners
Frank Boardman “Pistol Pete” Eaton (1860 – 1958)
Gerald Timmerman
Hall of Great Western Performers
Burt Reynolds (1936 – 2018)
Neil Oliver “Bing” Russell (1926 – 2003)
Kurt Russell
Chester A. Reynolds Award
James F. Hoy
Lifetime Achievement Award
Linda Mitchell Davis
Western Visionary Award
Foster Friess (1940 – 2021)