“Yellowstone” Actor Moses Brings Plenty to emcee 61st Western Heritage Awards; Kurt Russell to be inducted into Hall of Great Western Performers and participate in Saturday Panel Discussion

Apr 1, 2022 @ 12:00pm

Actor Moses Brings Plenty, best known for his role as “Mo” on the hit television series “Yellowstone,” will be the emcee at the 2022 Western Heritage Awards dinner on Saturday, April 9. The Western Heritage Awards honors individuals who have made significant contributions to Western heritage through creative works in literature, music, television and film, and serves as the induction ceremony for the National Cowboy Museum’s Hall of Great Westerners and Hall of Great Western Performers. Also presented annually is the Chester A. Reynolds Award, named in honor of the founder of the Museum and presented to a living honoree or group that has notably perpetuated the legacy of the American West.

 

There will also be opportunities to hear from these creators firsthand through workshops and panel discussions during the Awards weekend. On Friday, April 8 at 11:00 AM, visitors can participate in a workshop focusing on music and featuring previous Western Heritage Award winner Adrian Brannan, musician Finis Smith and Western entertainer R.W. Hampton. It will be moderated by Cindy Scarberry from the Rodeo Opry. On Saturday, April 9 at 11:00 AM, actor and Hall of Great Western Performers inductee Kurt Russell will participate in a panel discussion moderated by actor Mike McGreevey. The panel discussion will be open to the public with the purchase of Museum admission.

 

For more information, visit nationalcowboymuseum.org/westernheritage.

 

The Chickasaw Nation is a major Western Heritage Awards event sponsor. Supporting sponsors include Arvest Bank, Complier, Cresap Family Foundation, Greg and Bekki Kowalski, Montie Carol Montgomery on behalf of The Mary Elizabeth Haley Thompson Foundation and Lenny and Linda Sadler with Cheyenne Station Ranch. Hall Capital is a promoting sponsor for this event.

 

 

Western Heritage Awards Honorees 

 

LITERATURE

 

Nonfiction Book

Paper Trails: The US Post and the Making of the American West, by Cameron Blevins, published by Oxford University Press

 

Art/Photography Book

Edward Borein: Etched by the West, by B. Byron Price, published by Santa Barbara Historical Museum

 

Juvenile Book

Cow Boyhood, by S. J. Dahlstrom, published by Paul Dry Books

 

Magazine Article

“Here She Comes, Wearin’ Them Britches!” by Dr. Tracey Hanshew, published by Montana Historical Society

 

Western Novel

The Removed, by Brandon Hobson, published by HarperCollins

 

Poetry Book

Stone Roses, by Linda Neal Reising, published by Kelsay Books

 

 

MUSIC

 

Original Western Composition

“Old Horses and Old Men” recording artist Jim Jones, composed by Jim Jones, Deanna McCall and Dave McCall

 

Traditional Western Album

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, recording artist Ben McKenzie, composed by Bryan E. Miller

 

FILM & TELEVISION HONOREES

 

Western Lifestyle Program

Red Steagall is Somewhere West of Wall Street “Fort Worth Horse and Mule Barns,” produced by West of Wall Street Film Company, LLC

 

Theatrical Motion Picture

Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, directed and written by Jane Campion and Thomas Savage

 

Documentary

Home From School: The Children of Carlisle, directed by Geoff O’Gara, produced by Caldera Productions

 

Television Feature Film

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher, directed by Nathan Frankowski, produced by Robyn Elliott and Paul Sirmons

 

Fictional Drama

1883” 1883 S1, E1, directed by Taylor Sheridan, produced by Taylor Sheridan and David C. Glasser

 

 

Western Heritage Awards Inductees and Award Winners

 

Hall of Great Westerners

Frank Boardman “Pistol Pete” Eaton (1860 – 1958)

Gerald Timmerman

 

Hall of Great Western Performers

Burt Reynolds (1936 – 2018)

Neil Oliver “Bing” Russell (1926 – 2003)

Kurt Russell

 

Chester A. Reynolds Award

James F. Hoy

 

Lifetime Achievement Award

Linda Mitchell Davis

 

Western Visionary Award

Foster Friess (1940 – 2021)

 

