Yellowstone Casting for Lainey Wilson Concert Scene in Ft. Worth. Interested?

August 16, 2024 5:43PM CDT
If you’re a Yellowstone fan and want to be part of the show, here’s your chance! The show is casting extras for a “Lainey Wilson Concert Scene” set to film in Fort Worth, Texas, on September 3rd.

Applicants must be 18 or older and available to work for 10 to 12 hours on that day. You don’t have to be local to Fort Worth, but note that travel expenses aren’t covered.

To apply, email the following details to [email protected]:

  • Full Name
  • Height, weight, and clothing sizes
  • Phone number and email address
  • Your city and state
  • A recent photo

Be sure to use the subject line “Lainey Concert – age 18-39” or “Lainey Concert – age 40+” depending on your age group.

