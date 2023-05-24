96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Missed Tim McGraw Calling Out Shania Twain in Surprise Video

May 24, 2023 9:05AM CDT
Getty Images

Shania Twain is accustomed to other artists covering her work in country music. When Tim McGraw joined them, she had to comment.  The 1883 star celebrated Shania’s new album release in an Instagram video where he played an acoustic version of Shania Twain’s hit “You’re Still the One” with Bob Minner in a hotel room.   McGraw says he chose the song because he “loves it.” “@bobminner and I had some fun covering this @shaniatwain classic a few weeks ago,” he wrote the day Shania’s record dropped. “Always been a big fan … can’t wait to listen to the new album!!”  Twain quickly responded with “Gorgeous!!”  and fans were thrilled to see the interaction between the two stars, calling for them to record together.

 

