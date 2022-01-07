      Weather Alert

Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Smashes Ratings Records

Jan 7, 2022 @ 9:31am
Backpacker hikes through a stunted forest of mountain hemlock on the Williwaw Lakes Trail in Chugach State Park near Anchorage, Alaska June 2008. The trail leads hikers five miles to the first in a series of alpine lakes nestled beneath the towering 5,000-foot Chugach Mountains. An 18-mile loop can be made by crossing over into the North Fork Campbell Creek valley for the return to the Prospect Heights Trailhead. At a half-million acres, Chugach State Park is the country's third largest.

Yellowstone is no stranger to setting records with its family feuds and land disputes, but the jaw-dropping Season 4 finale has reached yet another milestone.  The hit series starring Kevin Costner reached a series high for viewing on Sunday.  The Season 4 Finale pulled in 9.3 million live viewers.  That smashed its last record of just over 5 million fans tuning in to the last episode of Season 3.  Season 4’s finale will also go down in history as the most-watched cable broadcast since The Walking Dead’s Season 8 premiere in 2017.  The Paramount Network hasn’t officially confirmed the fifth season of Yellowstone yet, but is there any doubt it won’t return for more Dutton drama?

Why do you think Yellowstone is such a massive hit?

