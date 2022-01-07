Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Smashes Ratings Records

Yellowstone is no stranger to setting records with its family feuds and land disputes, but the jaw-dropping Season 4 finale has reached yet another milestone. The hit series starring Kevin Costner reached a series high for viewing on Sunday. The Season 4 Finale pulled in 9.3 million live viewers. That smashed its last record of just over 5 million fans tuning in to the last episode of Season 3. Season 4’s finale will also go down in history as the most-watched cable broadcast since The Walking Dead’s Season 8 premiere in 2017. The Paramount Network hasn’t officially confirmed the fifth season of Yellowstone yet, but is there any doubt it won’t return for more Dutton drama?
