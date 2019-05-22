Yes, There Is a “GoT” Helpline

If you’re troubled by the way that Game of Thrones came to an end, there is a helpline to help you get your feelings in order.

The service that’s being done by Bark.com, the database that is usually linked to dog groomers, builders, and plumbers.

If you’re trying to deal with the ending of the show you can talk with counselors about storylines and help them deal with the outcome of the series.

What do you think of being able to call a hotline to deal with the end of Game of Thrones? If you were to call the helpline on Game of Thrones what would you need help dealing with?