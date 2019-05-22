Yes, There Is a “GoT” Helpline
By mudflap
|
May 22, 2019 @ 10:12 AM

If you’re troubled by the way that Game of Thrones came to an end, there is a helpline to help you get your feelings in order.

The service that’s being done by Bark.com, the database that is usually linked to dog groomers, builders, and plumbers.

If you’re trying to deal with the ending of the show you can talk with counselors about storylines and help them deal with the outcome of the series.

What do you think of being able to call a hotline to deal with the end of Game of Thrones? If you were to call the helpline on Game of Thrones what would you need help dealing with?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Luke Combs in Lubbock Dec 6th WWE Live : Comes to Lubbock June 1st Drumstick Ice Cream Cereal Is Now a Thing 99-Year-Old WWII Vet Gets College Degree Surprise Celebrity Endorsement Earns Student An “A” Country Music Fans Are Upset That Lil Nas X Partnered With Wrangler Jeans
Comments