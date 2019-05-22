You Can Float On Fried Chicken Thanks To Cracker Barrel
By mudflap
|
May 22, 2019 @ 10:01 AM

You wouldn’t think lazily floating in a pool all afternoon would make you hungry, but you probably don’t have this summertime accessory.

In celebration of their 50th anniversary, Cracker Barrel has released what they’re calling the “juiciest pool float of the summer”.

The inflatable device is shaped like a large piece of golden fried chicken, complete with a bite taken out of the drumstick.

If this sounds like something you need now, head over to the restaurant chain’s website starting Wednesday to submit a chicken-inspired saying or pun, which enters you into the running for this limited edition item.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Luke Combs in Lubbock Dec 6th WWE Live : Comes to Lubbock June 1st Drumstick Ice Cream Cereal Is Now a Thing 99-Year-Old WWII Vet Gets College Degree Surprise Celebrity Endorsement Earns Student An “A” Yes, There Is a “GoT” Helpline
Comments