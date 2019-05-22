You Can Float On Fried Chicken Thanks To Cracker Barrel

You wouldn’t think lazily floating in a pool all afternoon would make you hungry, but you probably don’t have this summertime accessory.

In celebration of their 50th anniversary, Cracker Barrel has released what they’re calling the “juiciest pool float of the summer”.

The inflatable device is shaped like a large piece of golden fried chicken, complete with a bite taken out of the drumstick.

If this sounds like something you need now, head over to the restaurant chain’s website starting Wednesday to submit a chicken-inspired saying or pun, which enters you into the running for this limited edition item.