You Can Make A Pearl Harbor Vet SMILE!

“A date which will live in infamy”. Today (Friday) is the anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor; December 7th, 1941. Pearl Harbor is what prompted George Herbert Walker Bush to join the Navy. Later, as president he said, “Your country’s attacked, you’d better get in there and try to help.”

Pearl Harbor also inspired Duane Sherman to join the Navy. He earned a Purple Heart, but now his daughter says he’s about to turn 96, and he’s lonely because all his friends are gone. His daughter wants you to send him a birthday card to cheer him up. Let’s ALL do it! Here’s the address:

DUANE SHERMAN CARE OF SUE MORSE…Box 794, Highland, CA 92346.

Send a birthday card. Send 10. Send BIRTHDAY AND CHRISTMAS! Send! Send! Send!