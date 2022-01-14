You Can Now Order Girl Scout Cookies on DoorDash

Trying to resist Girl Scout Cookies this year just got harder. This year you can use DoorDash to order your favorite Girl Scout Cookies. Customers can type “Girl Scouts” into the search on the DoorDash app or online, if offered in your area, Dashers will bring your cookies straight to your door. Proceeds still benefit the Girl Scouts and you can even get the two new flavors being added this year, Adventurefuls described as “A brownie-inspired cookie with a caramel filling and a sea salt drizzle on top,” and Toast-Yays described as “French toast-inspired cookies with cinnamon icing.”
What is your favorite Girl Scout Cookie?