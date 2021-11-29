You Can Rent an Apartment in Tokyo Japan for less than $1 a Month

Swedish furniture retailer Ikea has gotten into the rental business by offering an apartment in Tokyo for just 85 cents. Despite it’s ridiculously low rent, the company says the unit comes fully furnished — with Ikea products, naturally. However, the tenant who rents the pad might have to downsize a bit before moving it; according to the rental listing, the apartment measures 10 square meters — just 100 square feet. “One of the keys is to make good use of the vertical space,” reads a description on Ikea’s website. “By capturing the room three-dimensionally, new possibilities open up in a limited space.” Potential renters, who need to be at least 20 years old, can submit applications for the puny pad through Ikea’s website through December 3rd, according to the company.
Would you be comfortable in a 100-square-foot apartment?