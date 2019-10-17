You don’t have “10,000 Hours” to get your tickets for Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour — they’re going fast

Catherine Powell If you want to see Dan + Shay on The (Arena) Tour, you’d better get your tickets now.

Even though the trek was only announced last week and tickets went on sale over the weekend, the ACM Vocal Duo of the Year has already sold more than 200,000 seats. They’ve also sold out New York City’s Madison Square Garden and Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The trek kicks off March 6 with multiple nights at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Meanwhile, Dan + Shay have the biggest hit of their career so far with “10,000 Hours,” with Justin Bieber. It’s already a top-five hit on Billboard’s Hot 100, making Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney the only country duo or group in history to debut in the top five of the all-genre ranking.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.