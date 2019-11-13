You don’t have “Better Things to Do”: Why tonight’s CMA Awards with Carrie, Reba, and Dolly will be epic

Mark Seliger/ABCCountry Music’s Biggest Night promises to be bigger than ever in 2019, as Carrie Underwood teams up with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire to pay tribute to some of country’s most-loved female vocalists.
You’ll want to already be in your seat when the show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, because it’ll start with an unforgettable mega-medley unlike any you’ve ever seen.
“It is gonna be a big opening number kicked off by myself and Dolly and Reba,” Carrie tells ABC Audio. “Just kind of going back and forth [between] some of the favorite songs from women throughout our history, either the artists singing them or being represented by newer artists, just kind of having this moment.”
“Hopefully everybody will just be like, ‘Yes, that was amazing!’ and set the tone for the rest of the night,” she adds.
If you’re wondering exactly which songs they’ll do, here’s a preview: “Those Memories of You,” “You’re Looking at Country,” “Your Good Girl’s Gonna Go Bad,” “Delta Dawn,” “Redneck Woman,” “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” “Better Things to Do,” “Born to Fly,” and “Independence Day” are all strong possibilities.
“There’s gonna be a lot of… moments for some women that you might not have seen on the CMAs in awhile,” Carrie reveals, “to get to step back into the spotlight and make us all remember why we love this genre so much.”
Look for Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Crystal Gayle, Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles, Tanya Tucker, and Gretchen Wilson among them.
The three-hour 53rd Annual CMA Awards kicks off promptly at 8 p.m. ET tonight on ABC, live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.
