You Resolve to Do What? By mudflap | Dec 31, 2018 @ 9:43 AM Happy New Year Hanging Baubles Blue Bokeh Beautiful 3D People always make New Years Resolutions. What’s yours for 2019? 2019 What resolution will you try in 2019? Your Name*What resolution will you try in 2019?* Jeff Mudflap & the GangKLLLLubbock SHARE RELATED CONTENT Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Aaron Watson and friends coming to Fair Park Coliseum Netflix: 2019 Movie List Mo Pitney: Old School What Makes You Country Giveaway!