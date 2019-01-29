Young Boy Calls 911 For Some Help With His Math

Our dispatchers never know what the next call might be.They train for many emergency situations, homework help is not one they plan for. We don’t recommend 911 for homework help but this dispatcher helped a young boy out and brightened his day
