Young Boy Calls 911 For Some Help With His Math
By mudflap
|
Jan 29, 2019 @ 6:41 AM

Our dispatchers never know what the next call might be.They train for many emergency situations, homework help is not one they plan for. We don’t recommend 911 for homework help but this dispatcher helped a young boy out and brightened his day

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Aaron Watson and friends coming to Fair Park Coliseum Dad Builds Snow Fort Accessible To All Red Raiders Conclude Strong Weekend at Texas Tech Classic Lady Raiders’ Early Lead Not Enough
Comments