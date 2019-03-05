Young Girl Receives Mail From Dogs

Not many people can say they’ve received a letter from a dog, but then there’s seven-year-old Emma Mertens of Wisconsin — who has gotten 100,000 of them.

Emma loves dogs. In January, she was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor and has been courageously battling it.

A family friend, who knows how much Emma loves dogs, got an idea to help raise her spirits. She shared a post on social media and asked people to have their dogs “write” a letter to Emma along with a picture.

It started with about a dozen letters and then just took off from there. She’s been so overwhelmed with letters that the family needed to get a postal box to accommodate the letters — all 100,000 of them.

Emma’s dad says, “I’ve stopped counting, but we were at 20 different countries at one point and every state. In addition to the letters, a GoFundMe page was set up has raised over $120,000 to help the family pay her medical expenses.)