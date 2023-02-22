Your Lubbock Matadors SC Mascot Has Been Wrangled Up and Is Ready

Lubbock Matadors SC is excited to announce that we have a new member of our team and he’s planned a reveal event for himself. Come join us on February 25th at Two Docs Brewing Co. from 5-8 pm to meet the bull himself!

The Matadors bull will be your new favorite mascot! Eleni Hitchcock, Business Operations Manager & Mascot Mom, mention what the mascot means to the club and the community. “It took us a year to tame the Matadors Bull so that we can bring him out to the community. Now, he’s ready to become an important part of the Matadors Family and will be all over the LBK in 2023. Can’t wait to introduce the Matadors mascot to our amazing fans and supporters at Two Docs on February 25th.”

The Mascot Reveal will be held on February 25th, 2023 at Two Docs Brewing Co. from 5-8 pm. There will be great beer, amazing vendors/food trucks, live music, and lots of amazing photo opportunities with No… I mean our mascot (almost accidentally told you his name).

Starting at 6 pm we will have a presentation revealing his look, name, and jersey. He has a community jersey that includes amazing partners: Alliance Credit Union, Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, Cardinals Sport Center, United Supermarkets, and Wundertre. You will learn more from each sponsor about what the mascot means to them at the event.

If you are interested in having the Lubbock Matadors SC Bull at your upcoming event, please fill out the form on our website here.

Season Seats are on Sale now!

There’s nothing better than receiving the gift of a summer full of Lubbock Matadors Gamedays and multiple VIP events including:

Invitation to VIP “Closed Training Session” and Team BBQ

Invitation to Tailgate Party with Team Ownership

VIP Happy Hour with Team Ownership, Coaches & GM

Kids participate in Matadors Summer Soccer Camp

Kids can participate in a Matadors Game Day Experience at Fan Appreciation Night

Many More Happy Hours

Meet n Greets

Mascot Events

AND MORE!

Check out more about season seats here.