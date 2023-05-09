96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

You’re invited to the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Hatch Show Print Block Party

May 9, 2023 3:45PM CDT
Share
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame

Going to be in Nashville on Saturday, May 20? Then be sure to stop by the Country Music Hall of Fame for their Hatch Show Print Block Party. 

Happening from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. CT,  the adult-specific event will be led by an instructor who will cover the basics of laying out images, creating layers and using color. Participants will learn the best way to sling the ink and roll it out with brayers and be given an opportunity to make pieces by hand.

As the CMHOF promises, “The final reveal is usually a WOW moment!”

Tickets for this two-hour program cost $60 each and can be purchased at countrymusichalloffame.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

All I Need Is YouChris Janson
4:53am
Shes Got It AllKenny Chesney
4:50am
Night TrainJason Aldean
4:46am
You Me And WhiskeyJustin Moore/priscilla Block
4:41am
Ending Of A First LoveAliyah Good
4:38am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Combs' Wife Explains Why They Still Live In A Two-Bedroom House
2

Dr Travis Taylor on Unidentified Flying Objects
3

Luke Bryan Announces The Return Of Farm Tour
4

Jaylee Gandy Doing the Birthdays
5

Kane Brown Is Planning A Break From Music To Focus On Acting