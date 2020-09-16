“You’re not ready” for Kelsea Ballerini’s ACM Awards “hole in the bottle” performance boots
ABC/Image Group LAKelsea Ballerini is bringing her current single, “hole in the bottle,” to the 2020 ACM Awards tonight, and she’s warning fans to be prepared for her to serve a serious look onstage.
“There’s some boots! You’re not ready,” she laughs to ABC Audio. “They’re so good.”
After all, the singer put out her new album, kelsea right at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was hoping to be able to play these songs live all summer, and though things didn’t go as planned, she’s saving up all that live show energy for the ACMs.
“I’m [performing] from the Ryman because the Ryman is near Broadway. Get it? ‘Hole in the bottle’? Broadway?” she jokes, in a nod to the fact that her drinking song will fit right in along Broadway’s many honky tonks and bars.
It’s an especially apt time for Kelsea to get back onstage, as she just celebrated her 27th birthday last Saturday.
“Getting to be back on stage was like the biggest birthday present of them all,” she admits. But Kelsea could be walking away with another birthday present if she wins the Female Vocalist of the Year trophy at this year’s ceremony.
“I mean, nothing is ever guaranteed, ever. And I absolutely feel very grateful to be a part of the category this year. Especially having a new record out and all of that,” she comments. “It feels like I’m doing something right.”
To watch Kelsea’s performance, tune into the ACM Awards tonight at 8PM ET on CBS.
By Carena Liptak and Stephen Hubbard
