      Weather Alert

“You’re so strong”: Kane Brown shows support for young fan with cancer

Oct 26, 2021 @ 3:00pm

ABC

Kane Brown shared a heartwarming moment with a young fan battling illness. 

Following a recent show, Kane dedicated an Instagram post to Mia, a young girl who has cancer. The post shows a series of photos of Mia onstage with the country superstar, one with his back to the camera and his arm wrapped around her with two spotlights shining upon them. Another shows him signing the back of a handmade poster that reads, “Sorry for being Xtra. Help me get my cancer fighter meet Kane?”  

“This post is dedicated to this sweet little girl Mia. You’re so strong and I know everyone in this crowd prayed for u that night. Hope you see this!!!!” Kane wrote in the caption. 

The sweet gesture came days before Kane twisted his ankle during a show in Memphis over the weekend. He’s in the midst of his Blessed & Free Tour, which continues through February.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Chris Stapleton pushes three shows as he continues his doctor-mandated vocal rest
Jimmie Allen’s making big moves for 2022, as he teases his first-ever headlining tour
The Halloween Candy You Give Out Reveals How Much You Care About Status
Brett Eldredge returns as 'Mr. Christmas' with his newest holiday release
Jon Pardi's “Head Over Boots” for “Tequila Little Time,” a tune he “shelled out” with in an hour
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On