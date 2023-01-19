You’ve been warned: Ashley McBryde’s ‘Lindeville’ is coming to your house

ABC

There’s good news and bad news from Ashley McBryde.

The bad news: If you were hoping to go to either of her Lindeville Live shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, you’re outta luck, because they’re sold out.

The good news: you can stream the February 15 and 16 events from the comfort of your own home via Mandolin. Ashley plans to give all the profits to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

The concerts feature the full cast of characters from her Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville album: TJ Osborne, John Osborne, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammock, Pillbox Patti, Aaron Raitiere and Benjy Davis.

The record’s up for Best Country Album at next month’s Grammys.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.