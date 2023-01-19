96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

You’ve been warned: Ashley McBryde’s ‘Lindeville’ is coming to your house

January 19, 2023 12:30PM CST
Share
You’ve been warned: Ashley McBryde’s ‘Lindeville’ is coming to your house

ABC

There’s good news and bad news from Ashley McBryde.

The bad news: If you were hoping to go to either of her Lindeville Live shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, you’re outta luck, because they’re sold out. 

The good news: you can stream the February 15 and 16 events from the comfort of your own home via Mandolin. Ashley plans to give all the profits to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. 

The concerts feature the full cast of characters from her Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville album: TJ Osborne, John OsborneBrandy ClarkCaylee HammockPillbox PattiAaron Raitiere and Benjy Davis.

The record’s up for Best Country Album at next month’s Grammys.  

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

God Love HerToby Keith
6:57pm
HumanCody Johnson
6:54pm
Drunk On YouLuke Bryan
6:50pm
Pick Me UpGabby Barrett
6:48pm
Somewhere On A BeachDierks Bentley
6:45pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Houston Rodeo Announces 2023 Lineup
2

Hopes of Keeping Joyland Open Fade (With Additional Information)
3

KyeRon Lindsay signs with Red Raiders; Eligible to play in 2023-24 season
4

New Domino’s® Store in Lubbock is Now Open
5

Man Brings Wife Back To Life……Sorta