YWCA CURRENT Community Update – June 2023

On Tuesday, May 30th, the YWCA of Lubbock officially kicked off YWCAmp Summer Camp 2023! Every year, YWCAmp Summer Camp fills up quickly and this year was no different!

The building was a flurry of activity and excitement as nearly 400 Lubbock youth arrived to start their summer adventure. Each week, campers will participate in academic and physical activities, spend time swimming (and learning to swim!) at the YWCA;s Sun ‘n Fun pool and eat nutritious food (the YWCA kitchen prepares lunch and snack for every one of our campers, every day!).

This summer, the YWCA’s Community Youth Development program will be in full swing offering all sorts of summer fun for students enrolled in the program. CYD is open to youth aged 7-17 who live in the 79403, 79404, 79412 or 79415 zip codes.

We will have activities for all ages including: art, music and dance camp; cooking camp; swim camp; splash days and sports camp. We will also have activities geared specifically to our teen (13-17) members including: volunteering, swimming, cooking and art.

For more information or to enroll your student, call 806-776-9716 or email [email protected]!

Mark your calendars for the ultimate family health event! Experience a day of family and fun at the Covenant Health Community Health, this Saturday, June 3rd, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YWCA on University. Come enjoy a variety of tasty food trucks, exciting activities for kids (including bouncers, an obstacle course and more!) and invaluable health resources.

You are invited to attend any one of five Matador Opera Workshop performances of Mozart’s The Magic Flute at the Texas Tech University Allen Theater! The performances are FREE and open to the public.

Choose from performances on Friday, June 9th at 3pm or 7pm and June 10th at 10am, 3pm or 7pm.

If you have any questions, reach out to Wendy Guerrero via email: [email protected].