YWCA to Host 13th Annual Father Daughter Dance

LUBBOCK—Fathers won’t want to miss the 13th Annual Father Daughter Dance on Sunday, February 6th from 2-5 p.m. sponsored by the YWCA of Lubbock. The dance will be held at the YWCA on University, 6501 University Avenue in Lubbock.
Girls are invited to attend with their father or an adult father figure. Tickets are limited and can be purchased online at ywcalubbock.org or in person at Sun ‘N Fun at 6204 Elgin Avenue. Tickets are $30 per pair and $10 per additional child. Sweets, snacks and beverages will be served.\
The YWCA of Lubbock thanks its founding partners for their support for this and the many activities happening at the YWCA; Alan Henry Insurance, Covenant Health, Suddenlink and Wells Fargo.
The YWCA of Lubbock cares for more than 2,000 children daily through after-school and childcare programs. The organization’s women’s health division also navigates the care of more than 1100 women seeking help with breast and cervical cancer screening. We do this and much more because the YWCA is on a Mission.