YWCA’s 2022 Women of Excellence Announced

LUBBOCK–The YWCA of Lubbock will induct ten women into its Women of Excellence Academy on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at a reception and dinner at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center beginning at 6 p.m.
In its 34th year, the Women of Excellence program honors women of Lubbock who have achieved excellence in their careers or professions and whose contributions to business, industry, community organizations and our community are crucial to the success of the same. Including this year’s
recipients, the YWCA has honored 291 Women of Excellence since 1989.
Members of the community submit nominations for the prestigious awards and an independent, anonymous panel determines the recipients.
The public is invited to recognize and celebrate the award winners. Individual tickets are available at $125 each, and reserved tables of eight are $1,000 each.
SANDRA HARRIS Arts & Culture
BETH BRIDGES Business
JANICE MAGNESS Education
COMFORT PRATT Education
KATHERINE WELLS Government
DINA JEFFRIES Human Services
ELIZABETH SHARP Social Justice
ASHBY WHITAKER Youth Leadership
LYNN SANDERSON Jane O. Burns Award
MELINDA PHARIES Mary Nell Strong Award