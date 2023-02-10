Zac and Dierks are going ‘Live from the Artists Den’

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

February 10, 2023 1:00PM CST
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Zac Brown Band and Dierks Bentley hope you’ll meet them for a concert in the den — the Artists Den, that is.

Zac and Dierks are just part of the new 11-show season of Live from the Artists Den, set to air Wednesdays on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET. The respected series is known for taking big artists and letting them do intimate concerts in historic venues. 

The ZBB episode premieres February 22, while you’ll have to wait until April 26 to see Dierks.

Big names like John LegendMumford & SonsEd Sheeran and Elvis Costello are also part of the show’s new run.

