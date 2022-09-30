96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Zac Brown Band drops their star-studded ‘The Comeback (Deluxe)’ album featuring a Jimmy Buffett duet

September 30, 2022 1:00PM CDT
Share
Zac Brown Band drops their star-studded ‘The Comeback (Deluxe)’ album featuring a Jimmy Buffett duet

Warner Music Nashville

Zac Brown Band’s long-awaited deluxe edition of their The Comeback album arrived Friday, and it features an all-star cast of duet partners.

Ahead of release day, ZBB previewed several of the songs, including a version of “Out in the Middle” featuring Blake Shelton, “Any Day Now” with Ingrid Andress and several others. To celebrate the full release, the band is highlighting a collaboration with legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett on a version of the band’s song “Same Boat.”

When they first released “Same Boat” as part of the original The Comeback track list in late 2021, the song became ZBB’s 16th career chart-topper on country radio. The album originally boasted 15 tracks; ZBB bumped that number up to 21 on the deluxe version of the project.

The album — and duet with Buffett — comes the same week that Buffett announced he’s canceling the remainder of his 2022 tour dates due to health issues. The 75-year-old singer didn’t specify the exact issues that are keeping him off the road but told fans that he was briefly hospitalized and is taking time off to rest, per doctor’s orders.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

You Make It EasyJason Aldean
6:36pm
ExcusesKolby Cooper
6:29pm
MillionaireChris Stapleton
6:26pm
Greatest Love StoryLanco
6:22pm
My GirlDylan Scott
6:19pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Red Raiders Alums Introduces Toddi Vodka
2

Lubbock Native Performs with U.S. Navy Band at Concert in Norway
3

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance Announces the Addition of Over 500 Jobs and More Than $66M into the Lubbock Community
4

South Lubbock Sanitary Sewer Extension Phase IV Project to Begin Wednesday
5

James Cameron Opens Up About Releasing 'Avatar 2' Almost 10 Years Later

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts