Zac Brown Band extends The Owl Tour into spring 2020

Diego PerniaAfter hitting 32 stops on the trek in 2019, Zac Brown Band has announced that they’ll be extending their “The Owl Tour” into the spring of 2020. So far, the group has hit historic music venues across the country, in a streak that includes 11 consecutive sold-out shows.
Kicking off in February in Moline, IL, the new string of dates features opening acts Amos Lee and Jason “Pooh Bear” Boyd. The dates ahead will include festival stops, and are set to run through July. The group’s set list features plenty of new tunes, showcasing the music of their latest album, The Owl, which dropped in September.
“The energy throughout ‘The Owl Tour’ has been electric at every stop,” band frontman Zac Brown says in a statement. “It’s been an unforgettable year and we’ve had so much fun sharing the new music with our fans. We can’t wait to get back on the road next spring.”
Tickets for the just-announced tour dates go on sale November 22 at 12 pm local time, with a pre-sale for the Zamily Fan Club beginning on November 19.
Here’s the full list of spring 2020 tour dates for the The Owl Tour:
2/28 — Moline, IL, TaxSlayer Center
2/29 — Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena
3/4 — Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena
3/5 — Knoxville, TN, Thompson Boling — Arena
3/6 — Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena
3/12 — St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center
3/13 — Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
3/14 — Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
3/15 — Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
3/26 — Salt Lake City, UT, Maverik Center
3/27 — Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
3/28 — Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion
4/15 — Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
4/16 — Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center
4/17 — Little Rock, AR, Simmons Bank Arena
4/23 — Charlottesville, VA, John Paul Jones Arena
4/24 — Greenville, SC, Bon Secours Wellness Arena
4/25 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
7/24 — Shakopee, MN, Twin Cities Summer Jam
7/25 — Monticello, IA, Great Jones County Fair
Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.