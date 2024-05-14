96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Zac Brown Band Makes Bombshell Sphere Decision

May 14, 2024 10:37AM CDT
Share
Zac Brown Band Makes Bombshell Sphere Decision
Getty Images

It looks like the Zac Brown Band might be heading to Las Vegas to play the Sphere.  Brown himself broke the news during an appearance on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast. He revealed that he has already attended several shows there.

I just saw Phish there, saw U2 on opening night, saw the movie [Postcard from Earth] there, [I’ve] been going,” he revealed. “To get to be one of the first bands that goes in there to do it, this is our masterpiece, man,” Brown said. “This is our chance to really show what we can do as a band.”

More about:
963KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock

Recently Played

Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall OffJoe Nichols
6:58pm
We Dont Fight AnymoreCarly Pearce Ft. Chris Stapleton
6:54pm
Play It AgainLuke Bryan
6:51pm
Dirt CheapCody Johnson
6:41pm
Watermelon MoonshineLainey Wilson
6:38pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Bryan Wants To Team Up With Blake Shelton For A TV Show
2

Exploring 'The Anime Effect': Insights from Leah President & LeAlec Murray
3

Big Take: DC’s Saleha Mohsin's Insider Journey
4

Harmony Science Academy Receives National Recognition from Project Lead The Way for Commitment to Empowering Students
5

Los Hermanos Familia Announces the 2024 Adelante Awards Recipients