Zac Brown Band officially welcomes Caroline Jones, the band’s first female member

November 3, 2022 2:00PM CDT
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

After years of touring and performing with the group, Caroline Jones has officially become the newest member of the Zac Brown Band.

The move felt like a natural fit for everybody, frontman Zac Brown tells ET Online. “It feels like Caroline has been part of Zac Brown Band for years. She has done a few tours with us and has also been in the recording studio creating with us,” he explains. “She sings the highest and works the hardest.”

Caroline is the ninth band mate of ZBB, and the only woman. She’s worked with the group in many different capacities before: Zac has even produced a song she put out as a solo artist.

“I am extremely proud to share the stage with such a diverse and gifted group of musicians,” Caroline states, vowing to “give my whole heart and soul to contributing to the music that we all know and love, and the music that is yet to be made.”

In addition to their busy schedule of releasing and touring their music, ZBB has recently been dedicating time to supporting another member, John Driskell Hopkins, who is battling ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease.)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

