Zac Brown Band plots lengthy From the Fire Tour kicking off summer 2023

Zac Brown Band is firming up summer tour plans: The band announced their headlining From the Fire Tour this week, with a new string of dates set to kick off in late June.

The band will trek across the U.S. for the tour, with two-night stops in Gilford, New Hampshire, as well as Irvine, California; Tampa, Florida; and Denver, Colorado.

“This past year was monumental, and we’re thrilled to bring all that momentum with us into 2023 and onto the From the Fire Tour,” says ZBB frontman Zac Brown. “We are all like family in this band and having the opportunity to bring our music from city to city is something we never take for granted.”

Joining the ZBB family on the track are opening acts Marcus King, Tenille Townes and King Calaway. Marcus is also Zac Brown Band’s duet partner on the revamped version of their song “Stubborn Pride,” which features on the deluxe edition of their The Comeback album.

Tickets to ZBB’s From the Fire Tour will go on sale starting this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

