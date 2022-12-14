Zac Brown Band to headline the Concert for Legends during the 2023 Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week

Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

The worlds of country music and pro football will collide once again next year as Zac Brown Band headlines the Concert For Legends during the 2023 Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.

The concert is a partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. According to the organization’s website, the band was selected for the spotlight show because of their renown as a top-caliber live act.

“New fans will soon realize what longtime fans familiar with Zac Brown Band know well: This show will be a terrific fit for Enshrinement Weekend,” says Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter. “Zac Brown Band stands among the elite performers in the music industry today and bring a high-energy, engaging and entertaining show everywhere they perform.”

Each year, Enshrinement Week is the official induction process welcoming the new class of Hall of Famers into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The ceremony, and the 2023 Concerts for Legends, will take place in Canton, Ohio, where the Hall of Fame is located.

The show is part of ZBB’s upcoming From the Fire Tour.

