Zac Brown Band to honor Jimmy Buffett with new track

April 16, 2024 10:15AM CDT
Zac Brown Band are honoring their late friend Jimmy Buffett with a new track, “Pirates & Parrots,” arriving Friday.

If you find the song title familiar, it’s because Zac Brown Band sang its chorus at the 2023 CMA Awards with Alan Jackson during an all-star tribute to Jimmy. 

Its studio version will also feature Jimmy’s longtime friend Mac McAnally.

You can presave “Pirates & Parrots” now to hear it as soon as it drops.

For tickets to see Zac Brown Band on Kenny Chesney‘s ongoing Sun Goes Down Tour, head to zacbrownband.com.
 

