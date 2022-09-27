96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Zac Brown Band unveils Jimmy Buffett as final collaborator on ﻿’The Comeback Deluxe’

September 27, 2022 3:31PM CDT
Warner Music Nashville

Zac Brown Band has revealed the final collaboration on the deluxe edition of The Comeback. 

The Grammy-winning group will once again team up with Jimmy Buffett for a new rendition of their chart-topping hit “Same Boat.” ZBB and Buffett famously collaborated on the 2011 single “Knee Deep,” which hit #1 on country radio and reached the top 20 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. 

“Same Boat” was originally released in 2021 as the lead single off The Comeback and became their first #1 song since “Beautiful Drug” in 2016. 

In addition to Buffett, ZBB has a handful of other multigenre collaborations lined up for the deluxe edition, including the previously released duet with Cody Johnson on “Wild Palomino” and a reimagining of their current top 15 single, “Out in the Middle,” featuring Blake Shelton.

Ingrid Andress appears on “Any Day Now,” legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor lends his voice to “Love and Sunsets,” and Jamey Johnson and Marcus King join the band for “Stubborn Pride.”

The Comeback Deluxe drops on Friday.  

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

