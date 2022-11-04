96.3 KLLL Logo

Zac Brown Band Welcomes First Female Member

November 4, 2022 9:23AM CDT
Zac Brown Band Welcomes First Female Member

For the first time ever, Zac Brown Band has a female member.   Fans might recognize Caroline Jones. She has opened up for the band several times over the last few years.   She’s also been a special guest band member on several occasions.   In a statement about her new gig, she said, “Joining Zac Brown Band as an official member is the greatest honor of my career so far. To be validated not only as a singer and songwriter, but as a musician and member of the family, means more to me than I can put into words.”

 

