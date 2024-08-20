96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Zac Brown Band’s new song might take you to the beach

August 20, 2024 2:40PM CDT
Share
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Zac Brown Band will release a summery new track, “Two Blue Chairs & You,” on Friday.

The group shared the news on their social media alongside a clip of frontman Zac Brown singing in the recording studio.

“Two-week vacation with frozen libations and flip-flops wrapped up and a view/ Of a wide open ocean where the world’s in slow motion/ An umbrella and two blue chairs & you,” Zac sings in the snippet of what might be the chorus. A longer clip is also up on YouTube.

“Two Blue Chairs & You” is available for presave now.

Zac Brown Band’s latest single, “Tie Up,” is currently approaching the top 30 of the country charts.

To catch them on Kenny Chesney‘s ongoing Sun Goes Down Tour, visit zacbrownband.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Dirt On My BootsJon Pardi
1:27am
Beatles And EaglesThe Frontmen
1:23am
Cowboys Cry TooKelsea Ballerini W/ Noah Kahan
1:12am
A Bar SongShaboozey
1:09am
Sand In My BootsMorgan Wallen
12:59am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Elle King Breaks Her Silence On Drunken Dolly Parton Performance
2

Join us September 13 for IPADN!
3

The 35th Annual National Arts Program Online Registration Open
4

Water Line Construction to Begin Monday in Manhattan Heights
5

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT Comes to The Buddy Holly Hall in September!