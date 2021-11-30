Zac Brown is in a “great headspace” after months of touring

After a challenging year, Zac Brown Band is moving into a more positive headspace.
Frontman Zac Brown reveals that he ended up borrowing money last year to help support his touring family after they had to cancel The Owl Tour in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Everybody had my back for a lot of years before this, so I had to step up and figure out how to borrow enough to help everybody survive, but we did it and we’re working our way out of the hole right now,” Zac explains.
As his financial situation is improving, so is his mental state. Part of that positive mentality stems from returning to the road, with the Grammy Award winning band crossing the country on The Comeback Tour throughout the year.
Zac says he is moving forward and focusing on creativity, noting that while time off the road at home with his family was beneficial, he is excited to turn his attention back to his passion for music. The group is currently celebrating their new #1 single, “Same Boat,” featured on their latest album, The Comeback, which debuted inside the top five on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart in October.
“I haven’t been in this great of a headspace where I have all my creativity and good things. Home is peaceful and great and just ready to work. It’s not really work when you love what you do,” he describes. “But we got a good break and we got a lot of perspective and we’re back and excited.”
ZBB will perform on New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, airing on CBS on December 31 at 8 p.m. ET.
