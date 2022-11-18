96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Zac Brown is “on call” anytime Dolly decides she’s ready to rock

November 18, 2022 5:00AM CST
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton is now a bona fide rocker after her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame a couple weeks ago. This Saturday, you can check out the ceremony when it premieres on HBO.

For the once-in-a-lifetime honor, Dolly asked Zac Brown Band to back her up.

“Yeah, that was a privilege,” Zac tells ABC Audio. “We got to be Dolly’s band for her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction, and it was surreal. She’s so good still. So beautiful, so sweet.”

“And everybody that was there came and sat in with us,” he adds. “You know, it was pretty insane. It was definitely one of those kind of pinch yourself moments. Those are the milestones for me, getting to share the stage with people that meant so much to me.”

The “Out in the Middle” hitmaker even admits to being a little starstruck.

Judas Priest, they were awesome. Rob [Halford] was super nice,” Zac recalls. “Annie LennoxLionel RichieEminem — it was insane. Carly Simon. And all the people that were there doing the speeches and actually presenting the awards, too, you know: [BruceSpringsteen, [JohnMellencampBrandi CarlilePink. It was pretty insane, the whole thing.”

And if Dolly should desire Zac’s talents when she makes the potential rock album she’s been teasing?

“Absolutely, yeah! I’m on call for Dolly whenever she needs it,” he says. 

See Dolly and ZBB’s performance together Saturday at 8 p.m. ET when the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streams on HBO.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

