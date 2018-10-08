Zac Brown: Separating From Wife

I guess this is gossip which sucks because I don’t like gossip. But hey, people like this stuff so I guess I’ll gossip. Only for ratings though. That makes it even worse doesn’t it? It’s all cool. Zac Brown and his wife Shelly have separated. They issued a statement about the break-up to People Magazine:

“We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children, and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there.”

These two have been married for 12 years so this is big. They also have a boat load of kids! 5 to be exact. A four-year-old son Alexander, and four daughters: seven-year-old Joni, eight-year-old Georgia, 10-year-old Lucy and 11-year-old Justice. I hate to see this happen. I also hate to be this guy, but what happened to the old days when people stayed together? Now a days people are getting hitched on four different occasions in their lifetime. I have yet to get married because I know that I am not ready for that kind of commitment. Or haven’t found the right lady yet. That’s probably not the case at all. I’m sure my ex’s are all very relieved that I never asked them to marry me. The feeling is mutual. 😀

