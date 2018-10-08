Zac Brown: Separating From Wife
By Kris Mason
|
Oct 8, 2018 @ 3:42 PM
AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 30: Recording artist Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band performs onstage during the 2016 iHeartCountry Festival at The Frank Erwin Center on April 30, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

I guess this is gossip which sucks because I don’t like gossip.  But hey, people like this stuff so I guess I’ll gossip.  Only for ratings though.  That makes it even worse doesn’t it?  It’s all cool.  Zac Brown and his wife Shelly have separated.  They issued a statement about the break-up to People Magazine:

“We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children, and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there.”

These two have been married for 12 years so this is big.   They also have a boat load of kids!  5 to be exact.  A four-year-old son Alexander, and four daughters: seven-year-old Joni, eight-year-old Georgia, 10-year-old Lucy and 11-year-old Justice.  I hate to see this happen.  I also hate to be this guy, but what happened to the old days when people stayed together?  Now a days people are getting hitched on four different occasions in their lifetime.  I have yet to get married because I know that I am not ready for that kind of commitment.  Or haven’t found the right lady yet.  That’s probably not the case at all.  I’m sure my ex’s are all very relieved that I never asked them to marry me.  The feeling is mutual. 😀

