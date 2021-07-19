Zac from Our Sister Station in Sherman Got the Long and the Short of Blake & Gwen

Our very own Zac Grantham got an exclusive look at an impromptu performance at Ole Red in Tishomingo with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani!
Check out all the photos and videos below!
I’ve got some shows coming up soon so I’m gonna be rehearsing today around 4 CT at @OleRed’s The Doghouse in Tishomingo. Come on out and get yourself a drink if you’re bored. I repeat it’s only a rehearsal… It may not be good but at least it’s free!
— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 15, 2021
I’ve got some shows coming up soon so I’m gonna be rehearsing today around 4 CT at @OleRed’s The Doghouse in Tishomingo. Come on out and get yourself a drink if you’re bored. I repeat it’s only a rehearsal… It may not be good but at least it’s free!
— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 15, 2021
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by zacgrantham (@zacgrantham)
A post shared by zacgrantham (@zacgrantham)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 93.1 Katy Country (@931katycountry)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 93.1 Katy Country (@931katycountry)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 93.1 Katy Country (@931katycountry)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by zacgrantham (@zacgrantham)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 93.1 Katy Country (@931katycountry)
A post shared by 93.1 Katy Country (@931katycountry)