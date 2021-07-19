      Weather Alert

Zac from Our Sister Station in Sherman Got the Long and the Short of Blake & Gwen

Jul 19, 2021 @ 12:06pm

Our very own Zac Grantham got an exclusive look at an impromptu performance at Ole Red in Tishomingo with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani!

Check out all the photos and videos below!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by zacgrantham (@zacgrantham)

Katy Country AM Show Host, Zac Grantham with Blake Shelton

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 93.1 Katy Country (@931katycountry)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 93.1 Katy Country (@931katycountry)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 93.1 Katy Country (@931katycountry)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by zacgrantham (@zacgrantham)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by zacgrantham (@zacgrantham)

TAGS
Blake and Gwen Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani Ole Red Sherman Tishomingo
You May Also Like
Zac from Our Sister Station in Sherman Got the Long and the Short of Blake & Gwen
Woman Eats 50 Chili Dogs in 22 Minutes
Chase Rice's connection to Florida Georgia Line goes back to his very first song
Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood surprised Jimmy + Rosalynn Carter with a classic car for their 75th anniversary
Teen Raised More Than $38,000 By Cutting Off His 19-inch Afro
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On