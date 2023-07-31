96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Zach Bryan claims new record on ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

July 31, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Courtesy of Belting Bronco Records/Warner Records

The record-breaking streak continues for Zach Bryan.

Zach’s “Something In The Orange” has become the longest-charting country single for a male artist on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The song, which has charted for 65 consecutive weeks, surpasses a record previously held by Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats.”

Earlier in June, “Something in the Orange” earned a 4x Platinum certification by the RIAA.

You can find “Something in the Orange” on Zach’s latest studio album, American Heartbreak.

