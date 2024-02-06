Zach Bryan enlists Matthew McConaughey for “Nine Ball” video
Zach Bryan has dropped the music video for his song “Nine Ball.”
The cinematic video, which was directed by Matthew Dillon Cohen, features a star-studded bill of actors, including Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan and Scott Shepherd. It chronicles a father-son relationship in a small-town pool hall and their two-decade journey together.
“thank you for being so kind and open-hearted these past few days @officiallymcconaughey; for all the advice and believing in something I cared enough to write about,” Zach captioned an Instagram post. “You’ll always have a friend in me and for once it was an honor to meet a hero.”
“Nine Ball” is off 2023’s Boys Of Faith EP.
Zach recently won his first Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his duet with Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything.” The track is from Zach’s latest self-titled studio album.
