Zach Bryan enlists Matthew McConaughey for “Nine Ball” video

February 6, 2024 10:45AM CST
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zach Bryan has dropped the music video for his song “Nine Ball.”

The cinematic video, which was directed by Matthew Dillon Cohen, features a star-studded bill of actors, including Academy Award winner Matthew McConaugheyTye Sheridan and Scott Shepherd. It chronicles a father-son relationship in a small-town pool hall and their two-decade journey together.

“thank you for being so kind and open-hearted these past few days @officiallymcconaughey; for all the advice and believing in something I cared enough to write about,” Zach captioned an Instagram post. “You’ll always have a friend in me and for once it was an honor to meet a hero.”

“Nine Ball” is off 2023’s Boys Of Faith EP.

Zach recently won his first Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his duet with Kacey Musgraves“I Remember Everything.” The track is from Zach’s latest self-titled studio album.

