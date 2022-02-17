Zahafi Named Big 12 Athlete of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas – Distance runner Moad Zahafi was named the Big 12 Athlete of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday afternoon.
In the two-day Texas Tech Shootout meet last weekend, the Moroccan placed first in the 800m (1:46.29) and in the 1000m (2:19.99) – school record. His 800m time sits atop the NCAA list and leads his country of Morocco, while ranking seventh in the world. Meanwhile, his 1000m mark is 12th in the world – the 1000m is not an NCAA event.
The Red Raiders are back in action in a one-day meet this Friday hosting the inaugural Jarvis Scott Open.
2022 Big 12 Male Athletes of the Week
Jan. 19 – Tripp Piperi, Texas, Shot Put, Gr.
Jan. 26 – Johnny Brackins, Baylor, Long/Triple Jump, Fr.
Feb. 1 – Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya, TCU, Triple Jump, Sr.
Feb. 8 – Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya, TCU, Triple Jump, Sr.
Jonathan Jones, Texas, Sprints, So.
Feb. 16 – Moad Zahafi, Texas Tech, Distance, Gr.
2022 Big 12 Female Athlete of the Week
Jan. 19 – Rylee Anderson, Kansas, High Jump, Jr.
Ruth Usoro, Texas Tech, Long Jump, Sr.
Jan. 26 – Ackera Nugent, Baylor, Hurdles, So.
Julien Alfred, Texas, Sprints, Sr.
Monae’ Nichols, Texas Tech, Long Jump, Sr.
Feb. 1 – Kristine Blazevica, Texas, Pentathlon, So.
Sidney Sapp, Texas Tech, High Jump, Jr.
Feb. 8 – Olivia Lueking, Oklahoma, Pole Vault, Fr.
Feb. 16 – Tyra Gittens, Texas, High Jump, Jr.
