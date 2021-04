Zania Alakè from NBC’s “The Voice”

Zania Alakè from NBC’s “The Voice” always jams with Victoria Monet, would rather take a long train ride and wants to work with Cam Anthony & Pia Renee in the future. Let’s go Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.