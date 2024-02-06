Zaretsky claims first win of career at UCF Challenge

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a strong opening two rounds, Lauren Zaretsky kept her foot on the gas in the final round of the UCF Challenge on Monday at Eagle Creek Golf Club to claim the first individual win of her college career over the field of 96 players. Zaretsky fired a 4-under-par 68 in round three to finish the tournament at a dominant 13-under-par (203).

Zaretsky entered Monday’s final round with a one-stroke lead over two players. She wasted no time expanding the lead with a birdie at hole no. 13, where the Red Raiders began Monday’s round. Following four consecutive pars, Zaretsky further strengthened her advantage with back-to-back birdies on hole no. 18 and hole no. 1. After another five consecutive pars, she once again recorded back-to-back birdies on hole no. 7 and hole no. 8. Despite the sole blemish of a bogey at hole no. 11, Zaretsky finished the round and tournament three strokes better than UCF’s Molly Smith, who placed second at 10-under-par.

The sophomore from Toronto, Canada recorded 15 total birdies across all three tournament rounds, which was tied for the most along with three other players. Most of Zaretsky’s success throughout the competition was found on par-4’s, where she scored 6-under-par, and par-5’s, where she recorded a cumulative score of 7-under-par.

As a team, the Red Raiders finished tied for 14th place out of the field of 18 teams. In addition to Zaretsky, Texas Tech’s countable scores toward the team total came from Gala Dumez, Klara Hurtova, and Kylee Loewe. Dumez finished Monday’s final round with a 1-under-par 71, including birdies on hole no. 1 and hole no. 13. Hurtova recorded a 3-over-par 75, highlighted by three birdies, and Loewe concluded her tournament with a 5-over-par 77. Collectively, the Red Raiders scored a 3-over-par 291 on Monday to finish the tournament with a score of 878 (+14).

Texas Tech will return to action Monday, February 12th, through Wednesday, February 14th at Albany Golf Club in New Providence, Bahamas as they take part in the NEXUS Collegiate.

UCF Challenge Results (Final)

1. North Carolina: 279-280-287 = 846 (-18)

2. Kansas: 287-285-279 = 851 (-13)

3. Miami: 287-280-286 = 853 (-11)

T4. College of Charleston: 282-289-285 = 856 (-8)

T4. UCF: 290-284-282 = 856 (-8)

T4. Northwestern: 290-284-282 = 856 (-8)

7. Kentucky: 286-293-283 = 862 (-2)

8. Virginia Tech: 289-289-286 = 864 (E)

9. Michigan State: 293-287-287 = 867 (+3)

T10. Iowa State: 298-286-284 = 868 (+4)

T10. Kent State: 291-291-286 = 868 (+4)

T12. UNCW: 290-286-296 = 872 (+8)

T12. North Texas: 298-286-288 = 872 (+8)

T14. Texas Tech: 293-294-291 = 878 (+14)

T14. Nebraska: 295-294-289 = 878 (+14)

16. Penn State: 302-295-286 = 883 (+19)

17. Old Dominion: 308-304-290 = 902 (+38)

18. Central Arkansas: 307-305-298 = 910 (+46)

Red Raider Results (Final)

1. Lauren Zaretsky: 64-71-68 = 203 (-13)

T59. Gala Dumez: 77-74-71 = 219 (+6)

T72. Maja Ambroziak: 74-75-78 = 227 (+11)

T84. Klara Hurtova: 78-76-75 = 229 (+13)

T84. Kylee Loewe: 78-74-77 = 229 (+13)

Release Provided By MATT BURKHOLDER Texas Tech Athletics