Zaretsky finishes Las Vegas Regional in top 25

Release Provided By Matt Burkholder Texas Tech Athletics:

LAS VEGAS – Texas Tech’s Lauren Zaretsky recorded a 6-over-par 78 in the final round of the NCAA Las Vegas Regional on Wednesday at Spanish Trail Country Club. Zaretsky finished the tournament 6-over-par (222) following rounds of 73 and 71 over the previous two days; she finished tied for 25th place among the field of 63 players.

At 6-over-par, the sophomore fell short of capturing the individual bid to advance to the NCAA Championship, finishing tied for 11th out of the 41 players competing for the one spot available.

Kent State’s Veronika Kedronova claimed the individual bid after finishing the tournament with the lowest 54-hole score among the six players who qualified as an individual as well as the 35 players who were members of the seven teams that did not advance (see standings below). Kedronova fired an even-par 72 on Wednesday to finish the tournament at 1-under-par. In addition to Kedronova, who is heading to the national championship in Carlsbad, Calif., the five teams that advanced out of the Las Vegas Regional were Arkansas (E), Purdue (+4), Baylor (+8), UCLA (+12), and Florida State (+14).

The Spanish Trail Country Club course proved challenging on Wednesday, posting an average score of 77.45. Zaretsky was unable to make herself an outlier, recording six bogeys en route to a 6-over-par finish in the third and final round.

The Las Vegas Regional caps off an impressive sophomore season for Zaretsky which saw her record team-bests of five top-20 finishes, four top-10 finishes, two top-5 finishes, and the first win of her career at the UCF Challenge in February. She also concludes the season with 17 rounds of par or better and eight rounds in the 60s, both of which led the Red Raiders.

With the 2023-2024 season in the books, Zaretsky and the Red Raiders’ focus now shifts to next season, where the team looks to return to the NCAA tournament after missing out for the first time since 2014.

Top Individual Results for NCAA Championship (Final/Las Vegas Regional)

T-6. Veronika Kedronova, Kent State: 73-70-72 = 215 (-1) – non-advancing team

–

T-8. Charlotte Back, Arizona: 73-69-74 = 216 (E) – non-advancing team

–

T-11. Toa Yokoyama, UNLV (i): 76-67-74 = 217 (+1)

–

T-13. Rina Tatematsu, California: 73-74-71 = 218 (+2)– non-advancing team

T-13. Sofia Torres, Colorado State: 74-68-76 = 218 (+2) – non-advancing team

–

T-16. Leon Takagi, Kent State: 75-72-72 = 219 (+3) – non-advancing team

–

T-18. Constance Fouillet, California: 76-68-76 = 220 (+4) – non-advancing team

–

T-20. Lauren Lehigh, New Mexico (i): 72-74-75 = 221 (+5)

T-20. Myah McDonald, New Mexico (i): 71-72-78 = 221 (+5)

T-20. Pimmada Wongthanavimok, Arizona: 72-75-74 = 221 (+5) – non-advancing team

–

T-25. Lauren Zaretsky, Texas Tech (i): 73-71-78 = 222 (+6)

T-25. Carolina Melgrati, Arizona: 73-76-73 = 222 (+6) – non-advancing team

T-25. Yanjun Liu, Princeton (i): 74-72-76 = 222 (+6)

T-25. Savannah Barber, Oklahoma: 71-69-82 = 222 (+6) – non-advancing team

–

49. Lizzie Neale, Northern Arizona (i): 76-73-81 = 230 (+14)