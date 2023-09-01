Zaretsky Paces Tech on Day One of Carmel Cup

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Powered by a strong round of 68 (-4) from sophomore Lauren Zaretsky, the Texas Tech Red Raiders sit in seventh after Day One of the loaded Carmel Cup.

Featuring an eight-team field that includes six NCAA Championship Participants from a year ago the Carmel Cup is one of the strongest events in the first week of the collegiate golf season.

Unfazed, Zaretesky shined on Friday, shooting a career-best 68 to sit in a tie for third place. Morgan Ganne of Stanford enjoys the 18-hole individual lead after firing an opening round 66, while Maria Jose Marin sits one shot back at -5.

Zaretsky and Savannah Barber of Oklahoma sit tied for third place at -4 overall, followed by a crowd of six players who are all tied at -2.

On the team side of the competition, Stanford leads after 18 holes after firing a team score of 358 (-8).

Arkansas powered by the strong round from Jose Marin sits one shot back of Stanford at -7 overall (357).

The Hogs and Cardinal are the only two teams that sit under par after the opening 18 holes.

SEC foes Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt all are tied for third at +4, six shots clear of Oklahoma State (+10). Tech sits at +11 as a team, 16 shots clear of eighth place Oklahoma (+27).

Other strong results on the opening day of the 2023-24 season for Texas Tech included a strong round of 73 (+1) by Shannon Tan and a 74 by Kylie Loewe (+2).

TEAM LEADERBOARD:

Stanford (-8)

Arkansas (-7)

Texas A&M (+2)

Mississippi State (+4)

Vanderbilt (+4)

Oklahoma State (+10)

Texas Tech (+11)

Oklahoma (+27)

UP NEXT:

The Red Raiders return to action for Day Two of the Carmel Cup on Saturday. More information regarding tee times for tomorrow’s second round will be released soon.

–TECH–

Release provided by Andrew Stern Texas Tech Athletics